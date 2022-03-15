LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the National Ranching Heritage Center:

Trolley tours of the 19-acre historical park at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) will resume March 17 and will occur at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday through the month of October. A trolley ticket costs $5 and can be purchased at Cogdell’s General Store inside the main gallery of the center.

Trolley tours provide an unique opportunity for guests to hear about the rich ranching history of each structure in the historical park from knowledgeable tour guides.

The Foy Proctor Historical Park at the NRHC features 55 authentic ranching structures dating from the 1780s to the 1950s. All but five structures are between 100 and 200 years old. They have been disassembled, relocated and arranged chronologically in the park to tell the story of the birth, growth and maturity of ranching.

Structures include a half-dugout, log cabin, dogtrot house, train depot, bunkhouse, one-room schoolhouse, 6666 “L” barn, carriage house, blacksmith shop, windmills, and numerous ranch homes and headquarters authentically restored and relocated from prominent ranches.

Trolley tours are made possible by The CH Foundation for the donation of the trolley.

The NRHC is a 27-acre museum and historical park that offers educational programs and exhibits about ranching history and contemporary ranching issues. The center is located at 3121 Fourth Street in Lubbock from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, and the historical park is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

