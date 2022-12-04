LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) in Lubbock will host its 44th Annual Candlelight at the Ranch on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th.

According to a press release from the NRHC and Texas Tech University, visitors can celebrate a frontier Christmas from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. both evenings.

The event is free to the public with a suggested minimum $5 donation per family, the NRHC said.

“This year we’ve had more volunteer sign-ups than ever before,” said Julie Hodges, NRHC Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Education in the press release. “More than 200 community volunteers – many dressed in period clothing – will help recreate what Christmas might have been like on the open prairie during frontier days. Candlelight at the Ranch would be impossible without them!”

In addition to individual volunteers, many community and campus organizations as well as musical groups will welcome guests to the event.

“Pioneer ranches had no electricity, so we try to take each of our historic structures back to what it would have looked like at Christmas in its own time,” Hodges said in the press release.

In addition to more than 5,000 luminaries lining the paths of the 19-acre historic park, holiday scenes created in the historic structures will be lit as much as possible with lanterns, fireplaces and campfires.

Santa Claus will be located in the Pitchfork Pavilion but will leave promptly at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the National Ranching Heritage Center’s website.