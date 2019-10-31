Nationals beat Astros to win first World Series

The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — The Washington Nationals overcame a two-run deficit to beat the Houston Astros, 6-2, Wednesday in Game 7 to win the first World Series title in franchise history.

Designated hitter Howie Kendrick gave Washington the lead for good in the seventh inning on a two-run home run off the foul pole in right field.

The Nationals won all four of their games in Houston to win the title.

Stephen Strasburg was named the World Series MVP after picking up wins in Games 2 and 6 of the World Series. Strasburg went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five postseason starts.

At least one Red Raider is celebrating after the Nationals win. Texas Tech alum Joe Dillon is an assistant hitting coach with the Washington Nationals.