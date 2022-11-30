PLAINVIEW, Texas — An exhibition featuring Nativity scenes from around the world is on display at Wayland Baptist University’s (WBU) Mabee Regional Heritage Center.

According to a press release from WBU, the exhibition features 50 of the more than 900 Nativity scenes Carolyn Cunningham of Lockney has collected through the years.

“These 50 Nativity scenes are from all around the world,” said KayLyn Bean, Director of Museums at Wayland in the press release. “The cultures of the different countries are easily seen in each set. They are made from all different types of materials like straw, rolled newspaper, gourds and interesting things like that.”

Cunningham’s fascination with nativity scenes began in the late 1980s. She has created a unique collection that keeps growing.



“She brought her favorites to us,” Bean said in press release. “She brought as much as we could fit into our display cases. Hopefully this is something we can bring back each year with different pieces.”

A example of the Nativity scenes currently on display in the foyer of the Mabee Regional Heritage Center on Wayland Baptist University’s Plainview campus. (Photo provided in a press release from Wayland Baptist University)

The Nativity scenes are on display from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, through the end of January. However, the Mabee Regional Heritage Center will be closed from December 17 through January 3 to coincide with WBU’s Christmas break.

Admission to the display in the foyer of the center is free.