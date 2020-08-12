NCMEC looking for teen missing since April, possibly in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children asked Wednesday for the public to help locate a 17-year-old girl missing since April 22.

Jennave Alvaredo was last seen at her home in Humble, Texas. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, according to NCMEC.

The NCMEC said she could possibly be in Lubbock or in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or can call or text the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.

Read the full release by NCMEC below:

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the publics help to locate a missing child.

Jennave Alvarado, 17, has been missing for almost four months. Alvarado went missing on Apr 22, 2020 from her home in Humble, TX.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that the child is Lubbock or Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas.

If you have seen this child or have information about her disappearance you can contact the Harris County Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or you can call or text the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.