Nearby neighborhood welcomes incoming HEB store

LUBBOCK, Texas — Residents in Vintage Township, a formerly large cotton field, enjoyed their quiet and quaint neighborhood in South Lubbock.

That’s until Walmart attempted to acquire land nearby. Residents protested the construction of the 182,000 square foot store, expressing concerns about light and noise pollution, and of course, traffic.

“Anything new sometimes can be scary, especially if don’t know what all is coming,” said Chanda Allen, Vintage Township resident. “Your home is your largest investment most people will ever make so you wanna make sure your investment is protected.”

Walmart and Vintage Township eventually came to terms, the store agreeing to to ban overnight parking and limiting freight transportation throughout the day.

Allen said residents eventually accepted this compromise, but not without a little hesitation

“A lot of people were just scared for their investment but it turned out to be great,” Allen said.

Newer residents, like BJ McKinley, are fine with two major grocers being adjacent from one another, a strategic move he believes customers will ultimately benefit from.

A development is expected to be built to serve as buffer between the subdivision and HEB. It’ll include 30,000 square feet for retail and large green space.

Construction on the new HEB located at the corner of 114th and Quaker Avenue is set to begin in January 2020.