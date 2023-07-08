LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Power & Light outage map showed a power loss for 10,765 homes or businesses Saturday evening. LP&L said the outage was from 8:10 to 8:40 p.m.

LP&L said “All customers affected are restored.”

The main outage was in Central Lubbock. There was also an outage in Northwest Lubbock affecting 11 customers.

Shortly after this story was first published, LP&L issued a brief statement which said:

10,700 LP&L customers are experiencing a power outage in Central Lubbock. Crews are on site at the substation serving that area and are assessing the cause of the outage.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LP&L for more information. Check back for updates.