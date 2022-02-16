LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock business that provides home health care workers has been citied for failure to pay overtime wages, according to a press release on Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Lubbock Essential Home Health Care Inc., operating as Essential Home Health, was found in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The DOL said, “Overtime violations were found when the employer paid 71 workers – most working as health aides – straight time for all hours worked instead of time and one-half the employees’ hourly rate of pay, as the law requires in this case.”

The government said it recovered $137,838 in wages and damages.



“Home health workers are essential healthcare workers who perform vital care for people in need and often work long hours. These workers must be paid time-and-a-half for hours worked over 40,” said Wage and Hour District Director Evelyn Ortiz in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the press release.

“Employers must understand Fair Labor Standards Act requirements to avoid overtime violations, such as in this case.”