LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a jury found 41-year-old Saul Lozano guilty on felony charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child for a victim under the age of 14. Lozano was accused of committing the sexual abuse from November 2016 until July 2018.

The jury went into deliberation at 12:10 p.m. and delivered its verdict at 1:20 p.m.

Lozano was originally indicted July 24, 2018, for the aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a previous EverythingLubbock.com article.

A photojournalist said Lozano was removed from the courtroom Thursday after an outburst.

“The defendant jumped up and shouted profanities. Deputies restrained him, but it was a struggle,” the photojournalist said.

The outburst was right before a police video interview was played wherein Lozano admitted to the sexual abuse.

In closing arguments, prosecutors told the jury, “This case is a case of extreme darkness. Your one job now is to decide beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant continuously sexually assaulted this child.”

Lozano faces up to 99 years or life in prison. The jury will assess the punishment at a later date.

A previous felony charge on Lozano’s record was for unlawful restraint in April 2014, according to court documents.