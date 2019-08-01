“Nearly 200” shots-fired calls during July has LPD stepping up patrols

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department have increased their patrols during the summer, citing an increase in crime during the warmer months. In July alone, LPD responded to 190 ‘shots fired’ calls, these numbers including everything from homicides to false alarms.

“We get these calls all over the city, there are hot spots all across Lubbock,” said Officer Mark Ellison, an officer for the past 7 years. “Once we get out it can be anything from dozens of shell casings to illegal fireworks in the city limits.”

Police will patrol both in marked cars and on foot as preventative measures before crimes happen. However, they cannot stop it all, and request neighbors remain vigilant in their area and request help when need be.

“It’s a working relationship, we know most people just want to be safe and if there is ever anything that we can do, please reach out,” Ellison said. “We want to make you feel safe, that’s why we are here.”

If you would like an increased patrol in your neighborhood, Lubbock Police encourage you to call their front desk at 806-775-2685.