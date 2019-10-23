Nearly a year later, Lubbock County Expo Center making some progress

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Expo Center is making some progress nearly a year after voters approved Proposition A.

Since July, the center’s executive committee has developed official renderings, purchased 133 acres of land near University Avenue and North Loop 289, and brought in three months of hotel occupancy and car rental tax revenue.

“Taxes will provide about $35-40 million and the project is gonna be about $50 million,” said Randy Jordan, chair of the executive committee. “We have to raise that $14 million in the private sector.”

ABC Pro Rodeo, who’s held their events in the Lubbock area for over 70 years, is moving the rodeo to the Mallet Event Center in Levelland, until further notice, according to officials.

But Jordan said he wants citizens to be patients as they work hard to get things moving in a timely manner.

“We’re on track. We’re gonna get this done,” Jordan said. “We wanna do it right the first.”

Officials say construction on the 6,000 seat arena will take about 18 months. They hope to have the project completed in 2022.