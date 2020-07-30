Need for organ donations increases due to pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — COVID-19 has not changed the demand for organ donors.

According to LifeGift Organ and Tissue donation, there are around 13,000 Texans in need of organ and tissue transplants.

“I think it’s pretty well-known across the world, there are never enough organs available for transplant. That’s true now like it was before,” LifeGift CEO Kevin Myer said.

At the start of the stay-at-home order in March and April, LiftGift said the number of both living and deceased organ donors had decreased significantly. However, once the state started to open back up, they were able to find more eligible donors.

“We don’t want anything bad to happen to anyone. You know, we were lifesavers, too,” Myers said. “But it just shifted from sort of a lot of trauma to a different kind of trauma.”

Myer said after restrictions lifted, people started going out and doing things they were doing before, and sometimes bad things would happen.

“We’re always there to make sure that we can take bad things and turn them into good things,” Myer said, “and that happens because people want to donate.”

For living donors, the process of donating has changed, but not by much. Patients and recipients are now tested for COVID-19, which adds an extra two to four days to the overall process.

LifeGift said those who may have been able to donate may have been hesitant to head to the hospital due to the virus earlier on. Now, they have been encouraging people to consider donating if they can.

However, as the numbers of donors get back to normal, the waiting list for transplants has remained filled with thousands of people in need.

One of those is Daryl Kirkpatrick, a 71-year-old man who has been fighting Polycystic Kidney Disease since he was 25. He received his first transplant in 2009 but said he has been waiting on another kidney for over two years.

“You know you’ve just got to wait and pray that it happens, and I believe that God has his plan for everybody,” said Kirkpatrick. “You just got to wait and see and pray.”

Kirkpatrick said he relies on his family and faith to keep him going, and he continues to believe everything happens for a reason.

Both LifeGift and Kirkpatrick said, although finding a transplant can be bittersweet, being a donor can be one way to make the most out of a tragedy. If you are interested in becoming an organ donor, visit LifeGift’s website here.