LUBBOCK, Texas– South Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Ark Hospital for Pets asked for the public’s help with donations to cover clinic bills for a neglected dog found in a South Lubbock cornfield on Saturday.

The dog had rotten skin spots, hair matted to the skin with thousands of goat head stickers and nails two inches long, according to South Plains SPCA Facebook post.

Karen McCain, Office Manager for Ark Hospital and a volunteer for the SPCA said she has worked with the clinic for 47 years and she’s “never seen such a bad case of neglect.”

The dog, who was named Matt due to his state, had to be sedated for his clean up because of pain it caused when cutting the matted hair, McCain said.

McCain explained that Matt’s bill right now, with lab work, vaccinations for fleas, tick, and parasites, will continue to rack up because of an eye-infection and anemia medication he was given.

Matt was presumed to be 5 to 7 years old because of his teeth, according to McCain. She later told EverythingLubbock.com, he is at an excellent foster home that is taking good care of him and receiving a lot of love but unfortunately the foster home will not be able to keep him.

“Whatever, anyone can [donate] is appreciated,” McCain said. “He looks really sweet.”

McCain said donations would be taken electronically, through phone calls or in-person at Ark Hospital for Pets.

If you are wanting to donate electronically, South Plains SPCA is taking donations via Venmo at South Plains- SPCA.

For call-in and in- person donations, Ark Hospital for Pets will be taking donations between 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at (806) 745-2955.