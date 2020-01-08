Neighbor catches thief breaking into his neighbor’s home

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock neighbor stopped a burglary near 36th & King Avenue, after the man claimed to be there to change the locks on a home.

“You could just see that he was real nervous,” said Eric Adams, who caught the suspected thief. “There were red flags all over the place, especially when I walked in the house.”

Inside, the home had been ransacked — clothes thrown around the room, the couch ripped up, and items scattered about. Adams was calling the authorities from inside the home, when he saw the man take off.

“He just bolted out of there, jetted out,” Adams said. “We called the home-owners who said nobody was supposed to be there, and it really freaked them out.

The Lubbock Police Department said they are looking into the matter, and urge neighbors to call police first before confronting a suspect.

Adams said it’s frustrating to see thieves get away.

“Get a job, we all have ours, so don’t take our stuff,” Adams said. “Keep an eye on your neighbors, and just trust your gut.”