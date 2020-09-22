Neighbor speaks on Lubbock Police hit and run in front yard

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday night a Lubbock Police Cruiser was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Silverado while responding to a call, driving down Avenue L, by 26th Street.

Lubbock Police said both vehicles were traveling southbound on Avenue L. The officer did experience minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to LPD. She was transported to University Medical Center and is expected to make a quick recovery.

Neighbors said they heard a crash outside at approximately 9:30 p.m. They came outside to see the police cruiser had crashed through a chainlink fence and hit two parked cars before stopping between a wooden fence and a minivan. The Silverado truck had been abandoned in the middle of the road, and the driver ran from the scene.

“When I came out here, the officer was stuck between my vehicle the fence, and she was stuck in the car. She couldn’t get out,” said one neighbor, whose car was hit. The neighbor asked to remain anonymous for this story.

The officer was stuck in the car and was not able to get out to chase the suspect.

Lubbock Police said their Major Crash Investigation Unit is still looking into what happened during the crash. They blocked off the street between 25th and 27th Street for several hours Monday to investigate. However, they have not yet been able to locate a suspect.

“I’d just seen that there was a car, like, stuck right here in my fence, and my vehicle was turned this way,” she said, gesturing to how her vehicle had turned after being hit by the cruiser. “I’m not exactly sure what led to her getting here.”

The neighbor said Lubbock Police and Emergency Services had to break down the fence to get the officer out of the car.

“She was like split between my van and then the fence. They had to like, rip my fence off to be able to get her out,” said the neighbor.

The speed limit in the area is 30 miles per hour. The neighbor said while she has not seen an accident in the area before this, it is not uncommon for people to speed through this area.

“People have a tendency to go through here pretty fast sometimes, and they’ll see like on the weekends or in the evenings,” said the neighbor.

If you have any information on the identity of the driver, call CRIMELINE at 741-1000.