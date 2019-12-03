Neighbor speaks out against recent home break-ins

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two men have been arrested in connection to an overnight shooting and break-in on 42nd Street & Utica Avenue. Police said four men tried to burglarize a home, but were chased away by the homeowners dogs.

“They went down the street, and when they did, they smashed into my car and actually sent it into my neighbor’s yard,” said Veronica Ojeda.

Ojeda neighbors the house that the thieves attempted to break into. She was not there when the attempted burglary was happening, but saw the damage herself when she saw her property.

“I mean it’s just scary, those guys were shooting at the dogs who were chasing them, and if my neighbors decided to defend themselves than my house would have been in the direct line of fire,” Ojeda said.

Officers located 18-year-olds Jazavier Traylor and Davyante Spence coming out of a nearby alley. Spence had moderate injuries and was transported by EMS to UMC where he was medically cleared.

Police are still looking for the two other suspects that fled the scene.