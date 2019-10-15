Neighbors concerned after catching man staring through windows

LUBBOCK, Texas — Maria Shehan is used to strangers knocking on her door. However, when a man came up to her door and started knocking and looking through the window, she got nervous.

“We’ve had a lot of people that come around our neighborhood, asking for money or food or work,” Shehan said.

This time it concerned her when she saw the man on her surveillance cameras in the middle of the night.

“It was kind of a surprise being that late at night, that somebody came to the door,” Shehan said.

When she pulled up her security camera the man continued to walk around her property and went onto the porch again.

“He was looking through the glass door and then trying to look through the window,” Shehan said.

However, Shehan isn’t the only one having this same issue. Neighbors in the area say they’ve had similar situations. They all recognized the same man in the video.

“I don’t know if they’re perverts or if they’re trying to steal things,” Israel Perez said. “I think they’re opportunists, they’re not just knocking on one house, they’re waiting to see what’s available.”

Now Shehan has installed an alarm that goes off if someone gets too close to the property.

“It’s pretty loud, it’s to scare off anybody that comes to the door.”

If this man looks familiar, call Crimeline at 741-1000.