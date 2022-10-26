LUBBOCK, Texas — Several neighbors were shocked after four people were found dead in a house fire near 124th Street and Oxford Avenue.

The victims were identified as Angelica Vasquez, 46, Felipe Madrid, 18, Andres Madrid,15, and William Boyles, 48.

Neighbors told EverythingLubbock.com the oldest son, Felipe, was heavily involved in band at Lubbock High School.

They also said Vasquez and her two sons were active in the community and would attend neighborhood gatherings and even hosted some of their own.

Vasquez was described by a neighbor as a protective mother who cherished her sons.

Neighbors showed EverythingLubbock.com a home surveillance video of an incident before the fire. Multiple gunshots were heard on the video as well as woman screaming. It was not confirmed if the woman was Vasquez.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The LPD press release spelled Anjelica with a ‘j.’ However, her driver’s license spelled her name Angelica with ‘g’. We updated the spelling in our story to match the driver’s license.