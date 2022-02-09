LUBBOCK, Texas – Neighbors are upset after a fire broke out Wednesday morning that they said could have been prevented.

“The city needs to be more involved and listen to the neighbors, they’re not listening to us when we’re expressing our concerns, and this is what’s happening,” an unnamed neighbor said.

Lubbock Power and Light confirmed that there had been no active service at the house for more than two years. The house had also been marked as unlawful to occupy, according to code enforcement, but neighbors claim that squatters have ripped notices off the house and continued to live there.

Neighbors state they have filed multiple reports to the Lubbock Police Department, and the City Code Enforcement about the conditions of the house and occupants.

“We reported this home to the City a minimum of 10 times. Minimum. We’ve called 911 when we see people come into the house, and cops have come, walked around, and nothing has ever been done to the home. We knew at some point something was going to happen to this home,” an unnamed neighbor said.

Neighbors are now worried about what else could happen.

“The fire could have spread to somebody else’s home. Somebody else could have been seriously hurt,” an unnamed neighbor said.

City codes said they’ve only had three complaints in 2021 regarding weeds and trash on the property but none regarding the occupants.

Lubbock Police Department said they’ve only had three calls to the location in 2021. Two of which were regarding a suspicious vehicle and a suspicious person but were not located when an officer arrived, so a report was not written.

LPD said it had a call this year about the squatters, but stated that officers spoke to the homeowners who advised that the individuals who had been staying there were packing up their belongings and leaving, and the homeowner did not want to file a report.

“We get the complaints that say the case has been closed, but we have no follow-up. We don’t know what’s going on. We don’t know what’s been done, whether the issue has been addressed,” an unnamed neighbor said.