Neo-Nazi pleads guilty in journalist threat, case has ties to Lubbock and Post

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Raymond Duda, FBI Special Agent in Charge in Seattle, speaks as he stands next to a poster that was mailed earlier in the year to the home of Chris Ingalls, an investigative reporter with KING-TV during a news conference in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — An organizer of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states pleaded guilty in federal court in Seattle. The case has ties to West Texas and a criminal prosecution that happened in Lubbock.

Cameron Shea was one of four members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division charged earlier this year with having cyberstalked and sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League. Shea was accused of telling them, “You have been visited by your local Nazis,” “Your Actions have Consequences,” and “We are Watching.”

Shea pleaded guilty to two of the counts in the five-count indictment: a conspiracy charge that carries up to five years in prison and interference with a federally protected activity, which carries up to 10. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Another defendant, Kaleb Cole, pleaded not guilty and is due to face trial in September. Cole and his passenger, Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh were the subject of a traffic stop in Garza County in November 2019.

Image of Aiden Bruce-Umbugh Lubbock County Detention Center

Bruce-Umbaugh was arrested with four guns and roughly 2,500 rounds of ammunition. Bruce-Umbaugh admitted he was affiliated with the Atomwaffen neo-Nazi group.

Cole was allowed to go free from the traffic stop only to be charged later. Bruce-Umbaugh took a plea deal and was sentenced in federal court in Lubbock to 2 and-a-half years.

In the Bruce-Umbaugh case, which was handled in Lubbock, prosecutors released a video clip in which he said, “I assume you’re here because of my swastika flag and my firearms.”

A statement from prosecutors said, “According to his plea papers, Mr. Bruce-Umbaugh – who was arrested in November [2019] in Post, Texas, dressed in tactical gear – admitted to possessing AR-15 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, and assorted ammunition while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance.”

Image by Nexstar/Staff

Image by Nexstar/Staff

Image by Nexstar/Staff

Image by Nexstar/Staff Guns and ammunition seized from Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh in Post

The Associated Press on Wednesday reported Atomwaffen was linked to several killings, including the May 2017 shooting deaths of two men at an apartment in Tampa, Florida, and the January 2018 killing of a University of Pennsylvania student in California.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)