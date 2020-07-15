Netherlands man looking for long lost Lubbock Pen Pal

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man in the Netherlands is looking for his long lost penpal.

Piet Jensen said that 55 years ago, when he was 14 years old, he had a penpal in Lubbock, Texas named Margaret Jackson.

“We had to do it for the school. I don’t remember if it was voluntary but we had to get a pengirl and we had to write,” Jansen said.

Jansen lives in a small town in the Netherlands and was assigned by his English teacher to write to Jackson.

“It was the only way to learn more of the English language for me and for her — I don’t know why she kept writing back to me,” said Jansen.

But after Jansen joined the Netherland Marine Corps he and Jackson lost contact.

“We would get pictures from each other but they are lost, I only remember the street that she lived on,” said Jansen.

Jansen recalled that she lived on 47th street in Lubbock and is hoping that 55 years later she will still recognize him.

“You get older and you think about things that happened in your life and you think ‘Hey that would be nice to hear something about her,’” said Jansen. “It should be nice and we can make contact again and tell our stories about all the years.”

Jansen hopes that if he gets back in contact with Margaret to tell her everything that happened since they last spoke.

“I’m married and that I have a daughter and that I have grandchildren and something like that, and how life has gone over time,” said Jansen.

Jansen says he isn’t sure if Margaret still lives on 47th street but he is looking forward to finding her once again.