LUBBOCK, Texas— Mexican Restaurant La Palapa officially opened its doors to the public on Thursday, according to a social media post.

La Palapa is located at 6253 Slide Road near the South Plains Mall.

Courtesy: Carrigan Williams

According to the restaurant’s social media page, La Palapa serves “authentic Mexican food.”

La Palapa’s is open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day.