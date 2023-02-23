LUBBOCK, Texas — A legislation that would improve benefits for Texas first responders who suffered long-term injuries in the line of duty was filed by Representative Dustin Burrows and Senator Charles Perry, according to a press release from the Texas State Association of Firefighters.

The press release stated the bill would help first responders like Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson.

Dawson, along with Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Lee Reyna and University Medical Center Paramedic Lieutenant Eric Hill, were responding to a crash in north Lubbock on January 11, 2020, when they were struck by a pickup truck that crossed over the median of Interstate 27.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 – Texas firefighters urge passage of legislation that would improve long-term workers’ compensation benefits for Texas first responders like Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson and Lewisville firefighter Andy Allison who suffered disabling, long-term injuries in the line of duty.

The legislation was filed by State Representative Dustin Burrows (HD-83) and State Senator Charles Perry (SD-28) as HB 2468 and SB 1033. State Representative Carl H. Tepper (HD-84) is a joint author of the House bill.

Senator Perry said, “First responders do not hesitate to risk their lives to save ours. The least we can do is take care of them and their families when they’re injured. This legislation will reduce the administrative burdens for permanently disabled first responders to receive the benefits they deserve.”

Representative Burrows said, “The fear of uncertain outcomes and difficulties faced by firefighters in simply trying to recover through the workers’ comp system is a deterrent to good people entering the public safety field. This bill will improve and expedite decisions related to benefits and coverage.”

In response to the bill filing, Matt Dawson and his wife Chanda said, “We face a long recovery ahead, and dealing with workers compensation, doctors and hospitals can be challenging. We are grateful to Senator Perry and Representatives Burrows and Tepper for their support in making this process more efficient and effective. All first responders who put their lives on the line will appreciate this legislation.”

Representative Tepper said, “It is without debate or reluctance that Matt Dawson, and other first responders in the line of duty, have earned consideration that supports them in the event of permanent injury and more. This meaningful legislation ensures that Matt will receive well-deserved peace and security from a grateful public.”

TSAFF President John Riddle said, “Once enacted, this legislation will be another step forward in our commitment to help improve treatment of firefighters injured in the line of duty and their families. Firefighters in Lubbock and throughout the state appreciate the commitments of State Representative Burrows, State Senator Perry and State Representative Tepper.”

Joseph Wallace, president of the Lubbock Professional Fire Fighters Association, said, “This legislation will ensure that the extraordinary sacrifices of Matt Dawson and his family will be honored and remembered around the state. It also will help better protect injured Texas firefighters and their families going forward.”

