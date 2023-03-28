LUBBOCK, Texas – Senator Ted Cruz announced in a press release on Tuesday that Interstate 27 will be recognized as a part of our national highway system.

“I’m proud to have spearheaded and passed the first iteration of Ports-to-Plains. The Cruz-Lujan legislation was a tremendous bipartisan victory for Texans and for our nation’s critical infrastructure.” Said Sen. Cruz, “It will provide access to more efficient and effective transportation, cut costs and support our critical infrastructure.”

The bill did not provide an official future interstate route number, however Interstate 27 will be used as a future route from Laredo, Texas to Raton, New Mexico, said the press release.

According to the press release, upgrading the Ports-to-Plains Corridor will save $4.1 billion in annual travel cost, create 22,110 new jobs and cause an annual $2.8 billion increase in state GDP.