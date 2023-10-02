LUBBOCK, Texas — A new local business has arrived in Lubbock that will offer gourmet popcorn, other delicious treats and gift baskets.

Somethings Poppin at 11804 Indiana Ave Suite #300 will offer popcorn flavors for every pallete, such as green apple, loaded baked potato and classics like butter or kettle corn.

The business told EverythingLubbock.com it hoped for a mid-October opening, but was still awaiting the arrival of some main pieces of equipment. On September 19, Somethings Poppin announced on Facebook that its sign was installed and the store was hiring.

The popcorn store will offer a fundraising program as well as a points program for members, according to its website.