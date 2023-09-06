PETERSBURG, Texas — Texas Royalz, a car club in Lubbock will host its first-ever car show in Petersburg on September 30.

The fee is $15 per car and there is a 30 car limit, said Lexi Hernandez, a founder of the club. Half of proceeds will go to Petersburg, half to Texas Royalz for future shows. Money can be sent via Cash App to $Jstan4622.

Judging will occur at 1:00 p.m. and awarding at 2:00 p.m. Awards will be presented for “Top 10,” and “Best of Show,” Hernandez said.

Pre-registration is open and lasts until show day. Contestants can also register the day of the show, said Lexi Hernandez, a founder of the club. The show will take place at 1411 West Fourth Street.

Image: Texas Royalz

For more information, reach out to Texas Royalz on Instagram.