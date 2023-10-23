LUBBOCK, Texas — Another drive-thru coffee shop chain will be arriving in Lubbock in the Spring of 2024, gracing the area of 7019 82nd Street, The Human Bean announced in a press release on Monday.

Andrea Joslin, local owner of the Lubbock location, said the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service.

The Human Bean offers coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas and hot breakfast items. Complete with one signature topping that separates it from other coffee shops – a chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

The coffee chain originated in southern Oregon and his since grown into a nationwide brand over the last 25 years, the press release said.

All funds raised by The Human Bean in Lubbock will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing, the press release said.