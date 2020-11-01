New concentration in energy offered through Texas Tech’s Graduate School

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s Graduate School has launched a new addition to its Master of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies (MSIS) degree: a concentration in energy. This unique graduate program – designed for working energy professionals – offers unmatched educational opportunities leveraging the university’s unique blend of expertise in business, law, renewable energy and oil and gas.

“The energy sector is a diverse and rapidly changing field that impacts everyone’s lives; therefore, it is essential that energy professionals keep abreast of the latest developments and technologies,” said Mark Sheridan, dean of the Graduate School. “Texas Tech University is uniquely positioned, both geographically and as an undisputed leader in broad-based energy education and research, to provide this new graduate program to meet the needs of energy professionals and to assure an adequate, safe and clean supply of energy.”

The program consists of 30 credit hours, and all courses are offered online in order to maximize flexibility and convenience. Two weekend, in-person, on-campus visits per semester are included to provide personal interaction between students and instructors as well as field experiences outside the classroom.

Students can earn this degree by completing any three of the following four modules:

• Oil and gas

• Renewables

• Energy law and policy

• Energy commerce

Each module consists of three classes offered during the designated semester.

The oil and gas module is in progress. The renewables module begins in January, followed by energy law and policy in summer 2021 and energy commerce in fall 2021. Then, the sequence will resume with oil and gas in spring 2022.

Since this degree program provides a “rolling” admission, students can join the program at the beginning of any semester. For more information, including cost of the program and application requirements, visit the MSIS in energy website.

