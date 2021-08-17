New COVID-19 surge takes a toll on local healthcare workers

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been 18 months since healthcare workers were first introduced to COVID-19, and after months of caring for patients on the front lines, many are burned out.

“You don’t ever expect to be a nurse and work through a global pandemic,” said UMC Nursing Director Emily Martinez. “It’s a different emotional connection cause I can’t see your face and I’m having to limit my time in your room because I don’t want to expose myself in the process.”

Back in November, there was an abundance of healthcare workers and state funding. But more recently, local entities have been battling their high number of patients alone.

“That resilience that was there before has just diminished a little bit,” said Martinez. “We are calling on our own healthcare workers to pick up extra shifts and help those needs.”

Right now both UMC and Covenant are in need of community support, which has died down since the start of the pandemic.

“Just like any of us, we like to be acknowledged and rewarded for the work we are doing,” said Covenant Health Medical Center CEO Chris Lancaster. “A lot of times it’s the small things like the cards and handwritten stuff.”

“You don’t have to provide 5,000 meals for UMC employees but send them a card that says ‘thank you,'” said Martinez, “or just be intentional about appreciation because we are still here and caring for patients.”

To get involved with our hospitals, you can contact them at both UMC and Covenant’s website.