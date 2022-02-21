LUBBOCK, Texas – Nomi Health opened up a new COVID testing site in north Lubbock off University Avenue.

While COVID cases in the area have steadily gone down over the last couple of weeks, Nomi Health’s Texas State Operations Director Jaclynn Fuller said they want to make sure people still have convenient and affordable ways to get tested.

“Ultimately with COVID, you know, it ebbs and flows,” Fuller said. “So there is a chance we’ll see a surge again, in the future, it’s so unpredictable. This services a different population and just gives us the opportunity to kind of be prepared, if it does go up in the future.”

The second testing site, located north of the city, is set up in a XFAB Texas business parking lot. Fuller said that even with over-the-counter rapid tests or rapid tests by mail, there is still a need for drive-thru sites.

“They can be pretty pricey,” Fuller said. “If you have a lot of people in your household … It is nice to just have that no-cost testing drive-thru to get your results. The differences of getting a rapid antigen versus a PCR, and what makes the most sense for you and your situation.”

Fuller said that while the demand for testing has dropped off recently, the virus is wildly unpredictable, so they’re fully prepared if the demand for testing ramps back up in the near future.

“It seems to be with COVID that the need has yet to go away,” Fuller said. “So we intend to stay as long as we can be of service again to all the people in the area.”

Both sites test Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.