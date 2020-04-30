New data shows severe food insecurity in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — New data is out showing some of the most vulnerable parts of Lubbock County who face severe food insecurity. The darker areas are the most severe, the lighter areas are the most secure.

“People think they live in an okay area, and it’s easy to kinda block it all out,” said Bob Sanborn, President of the non-profit Children at Risk. ” Lubbock has some significant work to do.”

According to advocacy groups, food insecurity has been an issue for a long time. However, the recent coronavirus pandemic and rise in unemployment has aggravated the situation.

“Life is anything but ordinary for those families, who don’t know how they are going to put food on the table.” Sanborn said.

The South Plains Food Bank said this data matches what they’ve been seeing, adding they’ve doubled the amount of pounds of food given out to families.

“It’s a work in progress, we will eventually get back to normal, but it is going to be a long time,” said David Weaver, the CEO of South Plains Food Bank. “We have people coming to us who have never thought they would be here, but that’s our reality and we will continue to serve everyone who needs our help.”