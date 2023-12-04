NEW DEAL, Texas — Former New Deal baseball coach Jason Ybarra pleaded no contest to Indecency with a Child after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student in 2021.

Ybarra was given a deferred sentence of seven years of deferred adjudication, meaning his case could be dismissed if he completes his probation. He will not have to register as a sex offender.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the case happened in 2020 when Ybarra was in his early 20s, and the victim was not of age at the time. Court documents reported Ybarra and the victim engaged in a texting relationship for several months. The victim said at one point, Ybarra kissed her and touched her inappropriately on school property, according to court documents.

Court documents said a New Deal ISD administrator confronted Ybarra, which led to him crying and saying he did know “why [the victim] hated him so bad.”

Three victims in total came forward, accusing Ybarra of sending “very nasty text messages.”