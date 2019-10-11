New Deal football team pays tribute to their fallen teammate, Dominic Mejia

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday night, the New Deal Middle School football team wore number 20 on their helmets, to honor their teammate Dominic Mejia who passed away earlier this week.

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Mejia was accidentally shot by a younger relative and later died from his injuries.

Mejia’s family, friends and teammates wore t-shirt’s, buttons and cheered on the Lions to a victory over Olton.

Mejia’s father, John Sharp, said he was taken aback by the outpouring of love from the community.

“I didn’t know that a small community could come together so quick,” Sharp said. “I never knew my son touched so many lives and it’s just incredible.”

Gunnar Stanton, one of Mejia’s teammates, said they wanted to play and get the win for Mejia, and cannot believe he is actually gone.

“He’s changed my life a lot,” Stanton said. “He taught me how to be a better man, a better friend and he’s just the best football player I could ever think of.”