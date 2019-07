NEW DEAL, Texas — On Thursday, New Deal ISD announced it would be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students during the 2019-2020 school year.

According to the Facebook post, this is a part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) which provides meals to children at no charge. It also eliminates the collection of meal applications which were previously required for free or reduced-price student meals.

The following is the Facebook announcement from New Deal ISD: