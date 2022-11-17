LUBBOCK, Texas — According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, an escaped inmate posing a threat to the New Deal area was taken into custody around 10:00 a.m.

New Deal ISD cancelled school on Thursday due to an “emergency situation” near Interstate 27, a social media post indicated. New Deal ISD initially said they would delay classes, but that changed for the protection of students.

DPS said a Hall County escaped inmate was in the area and that the call began with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office approximately around 3:45 a.m.

Images of Gary Darnell from TDCJ (left) and Texas DPS (right)

DPS said its troopers and aircraft were assisting LCSO crews in the search. The Lubbock Police Department was also called to assist but was not able to provide more information at the time.

Previous images of Darnell from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and DPS showed him as clean-shaven. However, DPS said Darnell currently has a mustache.

Read the full press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office: