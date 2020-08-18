New Deal ISD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DEAL, Texas– On Tuesday EverythingLubbock.com received a letter indicating that New Deal ISD had a staff employee test positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

In the letter, New Deal ISD said the administration was notified that a staff member was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19. The letter went on to say that the staff member was present on the campus of New Deal Elementary on Friday, August 14.

However, due to privacy requirements, the letter said a name of the individual would not be released, as well as other details that may identify him or her.

The letter said the COVID positive staff member was self-quarantining and will complete all required return-to-work protocols before returning to the campus.

Read the full letter below:

On Monday, August 17, 2020 at 4:25 pm New Deal ISD administration was notified that a staff member was lab confirmed to have COVID-19. In keeping with New Deal ISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all stakeholders that a staff member who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the campus of New Deal Elementary on Friday, August 14, 2020. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her. The COVID positive staff member is currently self-quarantining and will complete all required COVID return to work protocols before returning to campus.

We are working closely with the local health department on this matter. After careful review, we have determined that the COVID-positive person did not come into close contact with any students. All staff that potentially came into close contact with the infected individual have already been notified. On Saturday, August 15, 2020 all New Deal ISD facilities were disinfected by GERMBLAST as part of our previously scheduled New Deal ISD re-opening plan. Operations at New Deal ISD will continue with COVID precautions, and we will keep you apprised of further updates.

While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:

Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;

Sore throat;

New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);

Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or

New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.

If you or any member of the New Deal ISD community does begin experiencing any of these symptoms in a way that is not typical, we encourage you to contact your physician. We encourage anyone in the New Deal ISD community who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 to please notify our school by contacting Nurse Patti Hensley at (806) 746-6633.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your child’s campus principal or visit our website at www.ndisd.net.



Sincerely,

Matt Reed, Superintendent