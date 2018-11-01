New Deal Lion Pride Band advances to State Marching Band Championships

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy of New Deal Independent School District

NEW DEAL, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from New Deal Independent School District:

The Lion Pride Band from New Deal High School has earned the honor to compete in the 2018 2A UIL State Marching Band Championships to be held November 5-7, 2018 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Lion Pride Band is under the direction of David Speer and Tara Brewer, who are members of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 12,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin.

This accomplishment places the New Deal High School band among the top tier bands not only in the state of Texas, but also among the top bands across the nation.

The prelims for Class 2A will begin on Tuesday, November 6th at 8:00 AM with the finals for Class 2A beginning at 7:30 PM on Tuesday evening. Nationally recognized judges who have distinguished themselves as band directors and music educators will serve as adjudicators.

The New Deal Lion Pride band will be performing for the public and community on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 10:30 AM. The performance will take place at the New Deal football stadium. Admission is free and everyone is encouraged to come watch the amazing Lion Pride Band!

WHEN: Tuesday, November 6, 2018

WHERE: San Antonio, Texas – Alamodome

WHAT: The New Deal High School Band has earned the elite honor of competing at the Class 2A 2018 UIL State Marching Band Championships

MORE INFO: For more information, or to see results during the contest, please refer to the UIL Music website: https://www.uiltexas.org/music/marching-band/state

(news release from New Deal Independent School District)