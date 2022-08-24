NEW DEAL, Texas — Both the Mayor of New Deal and the city’s Police Chief resigned in July, according to documents obtained in an open records request by EverythingLubbock.com.

Regina Hobson, former New Deal Mayor, resigned on July 9. According to her letter of resignation, she left the position due to “a serious health complication.” The letter stated that Regina and her doctors “feel it would be best to remain focused” on recovering from “new medical issues.”

Former New Deal Emergency Management Coordinator Police Chief, Michael Hobson, sent his official letter of resignation to the City Council on July 25.

“The issues that are continuously being brought up are entirely too much to handle anymore,” the letter stated.

Michael said the responsibility of overseeing the city’s water and sewer, along with law enforcement duties, became “stressfully taxing, mentally and physically.”

“I have been on call 24 hours a day 7 days a week with no assistance,” Michael stated. He called himself an “outsider that is not needed nor wanted unless there is something that needs to be done.”

Michael also said the city owed him unused vacation time, and previously scheduled a meeting with the Labor Board “in reference to my past pay issues.”

A special election to fill the vacancy for the mayor’s position was set for November 8 — with early voting from October 24 through November 4.