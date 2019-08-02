New Deal Republican announces candidacy for District 83 of the Texas House

NEW DEAL, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Speer for Texas Campaign. On Wednesday, August 7th, David Speer will host an event to formally announce his candidacy for District 83 of the Texas House of Representatives as a Republican.

Speer, who is starting his 16th year of teaching in public schools, is currently the Director of Bands in New Deal ISD, where he started in 2016 after twelve years of teaching in Frenship ISD. He has lived and worked in Lubbock (and in District 83) with his wife and three children since 2004, when he began his professional career as an educator.

“District 83 deserves a Representative who produces positive, supporting relationships with constituents – someone who will visit them in person and advocate for their views in the Texas Legislature. When elected, I will focus on the issues that I know relate to my neighbors and to people in every other community across District 83: Liberty, Education, and Family.”

The announcement will take place outside the New Deal Club House at 309 S Monroe Ave at 10am on August 7th and is open to the public.

