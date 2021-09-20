New Deal VFD/EMS hosting 9/11 Memorial Walk/Race on Saturday, Sept. 25

NEW DEAL, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the New Deal Volunteer Fire Department/EMS:

Join the New Deal Volunteer Fire Department/EMS on September 25th at 8 AM to honor all first responders who were lost on 9/11 twenty years ago.

To honor their memory and ultimate and selfless sacrifice, NDVFD is hosting a walk and run.



The 0.911 mile will be walked by local Lubbock County and city firefighters in full bunker gear to commemorate the heroes who ran into Ground Zero without any other thought but saving lives. All participants are encouraged to walk the 0.911 mile. There will also be a 3.43 kilometer and 9.11 kilometer race for running enthusiasts.



Prizes will be awarded to top finishers and all participants will receive a fire challenge coin.



Registration at the event is $10 for adults, $5 for first responders, students, and children.



Email events@newdealfiredept.org or visit New Deal Volunteer Fire/EMS on Facebook for more information.

(Photo provided by the New Deal Volunteer Fire Department/EMS)

(Press release from the New Deal Volunteer Fire Department)