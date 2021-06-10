New Deal wins 2A State Championship with victory over Garrison

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The New Deal Lions are state champions.

New Deal won the 2A State Baseball Championship Friday with a 7-2 win over Garrison. It is the program’s first state title in its history.

The Lions wasted no time taking a lead in the game, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Garrison answered with two runs in the bottom of the first, but that would be all they would get against pitchers Harley Patterson and Nicholas Carrasco.

New Deal scored one run each in the second and third innings and two in the sixth.

Catcher Noah Rodriguez delivered multi-run hits in the first and sixth innings. The Lions finished the day with 11 hits, four of which were doubles.

The Lions are the first Lubbock-area baseball team to win a state title since 1996.