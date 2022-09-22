LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday night, Joe Anthony Flores, 27, was shot and killed, according to Lubbock Police, after attempting to burglarize a building in the 1500 block of 50th Street.

When the building owner approached Flores, the two got into a fight and the owner shot Flores.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:02 p.m., and arrived to find Flores seriously injured. He was then transported to Covenant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Read the full press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Central Lubbock that left a burglary suspect dead.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of 50th Street at 11:02 p.m. on September 21, following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located 27-year-old Joe Anthony Flores with serious injuries. Anthony was transported to Covenant Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Anthony was attempting to burglarize a building when he was approached by the owner. Initial information indicates the two got into a physical altercation, at which point the owner shot Anthony.

No other injuries were reported, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

