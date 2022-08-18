LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report gave new details on a motorcycle crash on August 12 that left one man seriously injured.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old William Coddington, was northbound in the 100 block of North Quaker Avenue along with two other motorcycles.

Coddington and one other motorcyclist lost control when they drove over some gravel, the police report said. Coddington drifted to the left and crashed in the 200 block of North Texas Tech Parkway.

The other motorcyclist laid his bike down and skidded down the road.

Coddington was taken to University Medical Center in a private vehicle. His injuries were originally described as moderate, according to the police report.

However, when an officer went to UMC to issue a citation to him for unsafe speed, medical staff said Coddington was in critical condition due to several complications, the police report said.

The officer asked if Coddington could die and was told it was “very likely.”

LPD said there had been no updates on Coddington’s condition as of Thursday.