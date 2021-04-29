New details in 2017 hit-and-run that left one dead

LUBBOCK, Texas — After four years, an unsolved hit-and-run that left Alejandro Hernandez dead has a new lead. Lubbock police have found the car that didn’t stop and render aid.

“I hate that it took so long, but I’m glad we are now finding answers, but there are no words to describe that amount of pain, to express it. Honestly, it’s a daily process. And it still feels like yesterday,” said Alejandro’s wife, Genesis Hernandez. “This is another step forward to getting that closure and that justice for my husband.”

Lubbock Police said the car was a 2011 red Dodge Durango. They found the car in Dallas, but it has now been brought to Lubbock.

LPD said that due to the few initial leads they had on this case, it has taken longer to find new details.

“While this case has had a long investigation, it’s not something that we have given up on, and we want to find the person responsible for Mr. Hernandez’s death and bring that person to justice,” said Spokesperson for LPD, Allison Matherly.

But the search is not over, as the driver of the car still has yet to be found.

“We are really hoping someone somewhere knows who that is and will come forward with that information so we can provide closure to this case and Mr. Hernandez’s widow,” said Matherly.

For Genesis, only once the driver is caught, and Alejandro finally gets justice, will she be able to truly move on.

“There are people out there that know something. Lubbock is way too small for all of that,” said Genesis. “I don’t want to have hatred. I don’t want to be bitter. I don’t want to be that type of person that lives with that. I’m just ready to put this behind me.”

LPD has asked for the public’s help. If anyone knows the owner of the car or has any other information related to the case, you are asked to call Crimeline at 741-1000.