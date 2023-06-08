LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department has released new details on a police chase that occurred Thursday afternoon across several counties in the South Plains.

LPD officers responded to the report of a theft at 2:16 p.m. Thursday afternoon at a hardware store in the 2600 block of 50th street, according to LPD.

The victim provided information from her phone tracking service that led officers to a gas station at the 100 block of East Main Street, in New Deal, the press release from LPD said.

LPD said that the suspect drove his vehicle towards another officer who fired at the suspect. The suspect then left the gas station, which lead to a multiple agencies pursuit.

The suspect was then taken into custody in a field near FM 784 and FM 789 north of Petersburg, where he crashed the vehicle. The suspect when being taken into custody was found to have been struck by gunfire and suffered serious injuries, according to LPD.

Due to the multi-agency response, the Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation, LPD said.

Check back to EverythingLubbock.com for updates. This is a developing story.