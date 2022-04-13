LUBBOCK, Texas – Friends and neighbors offered prayers and support to the Premier Equestrian Center after a mobile home and a hay barn were destroyed in a fire Tuesday evening.

Premier Equestrian Center’s owner Patty Sadlier said that someone driving by on Milwaukee saw smoke and pulled over to alert her of the fire.

Sadlier ran around to the back of the mobile home that was on fire and was able to help the center’s saddle hands out of a back window. He was rushed off to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Sadlier also said that a dog, cat and several chickens were killed in the fire. However, none of the horses were harmed. The metal structure that housed thousands of dollars’ worth of hay was destroyed. Neighbors and people in the community have dropped off some to help in the meantime.

Bob Bybee, one of the Center’s hay suppliers, helped on the property Wednesday to remove damage and debris from the fire. Bybee said he was surprised the flames did not cause more damage to the nearby buildings.

“Well, if you think about it–we’re standing less than 100 feet away from where the fire was inside a horse barn,” Bybee said. “It didn’t do anything except get smoke inside this horse barn. [LFR] got it control. The Lubbock Fire Department got over here, got it control, got it done. No other people were hurt. Lost a little bit of hay–lost a mobile home–all of that can be replaced.”

The FH & C Feed is accepting donations for the Premier Equestrian Center. People can donate directly or over the phone. Call (806) 866-9801 or visit their location at 7811 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424.