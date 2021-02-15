New details provided in Friday police chase that led to two crashes

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report provided new details on a police chase that led to multiple vehicle crashes.

On Friday around 5:47 p.m., Lubbock Police responded to the United Supermarkets location in the 1700 block of 50th Street to reports of a disturbance.

The police report said a man accused Juan Flores, 52, of stealing his tools out of his pickup truck. The victim pointed to the vehicle Flores was driving as he drove past a police vehicle, according to the police report.

The police report said the officer turned on his police lights and siren, but Flores drove throughout the parking lot and then kept going.

Flores led police on a chase which eventually led to Interstate 27 and then 82nd Street.

Later, when Flores approached a red light at the intersection of 98th Street and Indiana, Flores ran the red light, crashed into someone’s car and continued to evade police, the police report stated.

The police report said Flores continued westbound and made a U-turn which then led to him crashing into another victim’s car. Flores did not stop to render aid, according to the police report.

One of the police officers used his patrol vehicle to hit the Flores’ vehicle in an attempt to stop the pursuit, according to the police report. It worked. Flores continued to resist arrest by keeping his arms underneath his body, but he was handcuffed and detained, according to the police report.

The victim of the first crash was transported by EMS to Star ER, the police report said.

While searching Flores’ car, a police officer found the stolen tools and a small baggie of meth.

Some of the charges Flores faced included evading police, theft and failure to stop and render aid.