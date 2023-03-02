LUBBOCK, Texas – A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a shooting that left a man seriously injured at the Executive Inn on February 24.

Police responded to a call at 10:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of Avenue Q.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the neck, according to the police report. The victim was taken to University Medical Center by EMS and was in stable condition according to the report.

According to the report, in the room there was a large pool of blood on the floor, with pieces of “what appeared to be a glass narcotics pipe.” There was a single spent shell casing on the ground near the wall with a small amount of a white substance on the table nearby, the report said.

According to the report, the officers reviewed the footage and observed the suspect leave the room and lock the door behind him after shooting the victim. They were given additional footage by the owner of the complex, which contained the suspect leaving the complex.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department had not publicly identified the suspect responsible for the shooting.