LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details on a shooting that left a Lubbock resident injured.

Police were called to a home in the Bayless-Atkins neighborhood on Thursday, May 12 at 3:49 a.m.

The victim told police that a suspect rang the doorbell. After the victim opened the door, one of the suspects fired a gun and ran off. Many of the details from the victim were confirmed by video.

EverythingLubbock.com recently learned that more video evidence was shared with police in addition to the doorbell camera, which was the subject of our previous reporting.

According to police, three suspects walked up to the home and rang the doorbell. When the victim opened the door, a suspect fired two shots. They ran off and joined a fourth suspect, who was driving, and were last seen headed west on 52nd Street.

No suspects were found at that time, according to the police report. LPD said there were no updates as of Friday morning.