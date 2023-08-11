LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, EverythingLubbock.com obtained court records that revealed more details on the murder of 63-year-old Brigitte Curtis, a Lubbock psychiatrist.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Thursday at 4515 20th Street. When officers arrived, they saw Peter Martinelli, 24, in the front yard, according to the affidavit.

An affidavit said that Martinelli ran to the rear of the house and eventually returned to the front. He then went inside the residence, where he was taken into custody.

A witness saw Martinelli approach Curtis in the front yard, according to the court record. Martinelli was then seen striking Curtis with a weapon and continued to do so when she fell to the ground, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said another witness saw Martinelli stand over his mother spraying her with a water hose. The witness also saw Martinelli attempt several times to move the body and eventually move the body to another part of the residence, according to the affidavit.

On Friday, Dr. Curtis’ employer StarCare said in a press release it is mourning the “tragic passing”.

“Our hearts are broken, and our prayers go out to the many people who were so positively impacted by her,” StarCare stated.